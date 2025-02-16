Fantasy Soccer
Jaime Gomez

Jaime Gomez News: Sent off versus Rayados

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2025

Gomez earned a red card during Sunday's 4-2 loss to Monterrey.

Gomez left his side with 10 men after 69 minutes of play on the right flank in the defeat. The midfielder, who has started two straight games, is now forced to serve suspension in the week eight visit to Cruz Azul, so he may bounce back Feb. 26 at Toluca. All of Eduardo Armenta, Alan Medina and Josue Colman are potential replacements while Gomez is unavailable.

Jaime Gomez
Queretaro
