Jaine Barreiro News: Officially leaving Leon

Barreiro (suspension) has put an end to his time in Leon after the 2025/26 campaign, the team announced Monday.

Barreiro was one of the Panzas Verdes' most outstanding defenders for six and a half years, helping them win one Liga MX championship and a CONCACAF Champions Cup title over that span. In addition to his league averages of 3.5 clearances, 1.6 interceptions and 1.4 tackles per game, he scored six goals and three assists while earning 44 clean sheets across 207 appearances for Leon. He's currently ineligible for his next Liga MX match due to a card accumulation ban in the Clausura campaign, but he could return to action after that if he stays in the country.