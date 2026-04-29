Jaine Barreiro News: Receives fifth yellow card

Barreiro was shown his fifth yellow card of the season in Saturday's 4-1 loss to Toluca, becoming suspended for the 2026/27 season opener.

Barreiro will serve his ban after the World Cup break, but it could be a huge blow if the Esmeraldas don't reinforce their defense by then, leaving Paul Bellon and, if fit, Sebastian Vegas (knee) as potential replacements. The Colombian should be eligible again in the second Apertura week. He finished the last campaign with averages of 5.2 clearances, 4.1 balls recovered, 1.6 interceptions and 1.2 tackles per game, although his performance was rather inconsistent, and he got only one clean sheet in 16 starts.