Jaine Barreiro News: Solid defensively in win
Barreiro had one off-target shot, made four clearances, two interception and one block and helped his side to keep a clean sheet during Saturday's 2-0 win over Atlas.
Barreiro couldn't put up the gaudy numbers from the previous outings as his team dominated most of the contest but the center-back was still solid when called into action. With 80 clearances and 23 interceptions over 12 Clausura starts, Barreiro has been one of Leon's most reliable fantasy assets.
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