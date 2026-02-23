Jaine Barreiro News: Strong defensive effort in win

Barreiro generated two tackles (two won), nine clearances and three interceptions in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Santos. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 36th minute.

Barreiro made his presence felt in his own box, repeatedly cutting out danger from the Saints' attacks and tallying his second-highest clearance count in seven games this season. He also made multiple tackles and interceptions for the fourth and third time, respectively, in 2026. Despite his great defensive performance, his team has yet to keep a clean sheet in the Clausura campaign, and he has a considerable downside due to his constant fouls, having received three yellow cards over the last four matches.