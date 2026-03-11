Jair Cunha Injury: Available for UEL match

Cunha (undisclosed) is an option for Thursday's Europa League first leg against Midtjylland despite missing training Wednesday, as manager Vitor Pereira commented "Jair will be able to play tomorrow.", according to Sarah Clapson from The Nottingham post.

