Jair Cunha Injury: Back in training

Cunha (shoulder) returned to training with the squad ahead of Thursday's Europa League semifinal first leg against Aston Villa, according to Jak Netting from VAVEL.

Cunha's return to training is an encouraging development after his recent injury concern left his availability in doubt. The defender had only recently returned from a foot injury before picking up the new blow, making his presence on the training pitch a welcome sign for the club heading into a high-stakes European fixture. Nikola Milenkovic and Morato had been in line for extended minutes in his absence, though Cunha's return to the group gives coach Nuno Espirito Santo additional options at the back ahead of the first leg against Aston Villa.