Jair Cunha Injury: Doubtful Thursday

Cunha is doubtful for Thursday's Europa League first leg against Midtjylland after missing Wednesday's training session. The center back has started two of the last three matches, so his potential absence could be felt in the back line, with Morato expected to start in his place if he is unavailable.