Jair Cunha Injury: Edging closer to return

Cunha (foot) has made the trip to Portugal for Thursday's Europa League matchup against Porto but will remain out, according to coach Vitor Pereira, "We have almost solved the situation, but not yet for this game."

Cunha has missed three games across all competitions due to his injury and might remain limited or rested in European action, but he could be close to making a full return in subsequent weeks. He had made four official starts in a center-back spot before suffering the injury. However, he'll be in contention with current starters Murillo and Nikola Milenkovic whenever he's ready to play.