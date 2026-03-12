Jair Cunha Injury: Injured again

Cunha started but was forced to leave with a physical issue in the ninth minute of Thursday's Europa League game versus Midtjylland.

Cunha had recovered from an apparently minor injury but ended up picking up some discomfort again in the midweek clash. This news comes after he made two starts and one appearance off the bench over the previous three official matches. He featured as part of a three-man defense in the Europa League contest alongside Murillo and Morato, with substitute Nikola Milenkovic now expected to return to that back line if Cunha is ruled out.