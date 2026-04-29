Jair Cunha headshot

Jair Cunha Injury: Late call for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 29, 2026 at 8:56am

Cunha (shoulder) is a late call for Thursday's match against Aston Villa, according to manager Vitor Pereira, per Sarah Clapson of the Nottingham Post. "Our medical department is working hard to put everyone in condition to help us."

Cunha will need some testing to play Thursday after an injury occurred in his last outing, preparing to take the field against Villa. He has been back in training, so this is somewhat positive news, appearing to be closer to playing than not. If fit enough to start, he likely will do so at center-back, serving for the injured Murillo (hamstring).

Jair Cunha
Nottingham Forest
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