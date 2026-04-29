Jair Cunha Injury: Late call for Thursday

Cunha (shoulder) is a late call for Thursday's match against Aston Villa, according to manager Vitor Pereira, per Sarah Clapson of the Nottingham Post. "Our medical department is working hard to put everyone in condition to help us."

Cunha will need some testing to play Thursday after an injury occurred in his last outing, preparing to take the field against Villa. He has been back in training, so this is somewhat positive news, appearing to be closer to playing than not. If fit enough to start, he likely will do so at center-back, serving for the injured Murillo (hamstring).