Jair Cunha Injury: Remains out with injury

Jair (foot) remains out without a clear timetable to return, according to manager Vitor Pereira. "No, Jair has an injury," Pereira revealed. "I don't know exactly how long he will stay out but he is recovering and doing treatment. We will see what will happens, because he is important for us."

The Brazilian defender suffered the injury in the first leg of the Europa League tie against Midtjylland, and Sunday's game against the Spurs will mark his third straight absence. Depending on the severity of the injury and his recovery process, Jair will aim to be an option for the April 9 clash against Porto in the Europa League before the Premier League resumes with a clash against Aston Villa on Sunday, April 12.