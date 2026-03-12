Jair Cunha Injury: Suffers foot issue

Cunha has been dealing with a foot issue this week that limited his training and was forced off early in Thursday's 1-0 loss against Midtjylland in the Europa League due to the setback, according to coach Vitor Pereira, per Jak Netting of VAVEL. "With Jair [Cunha], I think it was an issue with his foot. It was a pity as we planned to play with him."

Cunha has been battling a foot issue this week and couldn't push through it during Thursday's Europa League loss to Midtjylland, as he was forced off before the 10th minute after aggravating the problem. The defender will undergo further evaluation in the coming days to determine the full extent of the injury, which is a setback for Forest since new head coach Vitor Pereira had plans to rely on him in the starting XI. Until he's back up to full speed, Nikola Milenkovic is the most likely option to step into his role in the back-three defense.