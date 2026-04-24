Jair Cunha Injury: Suffers shoulder injury

Cunha left Friday's win over Sunderland because of a shoulder issue.

Cunha will be questionable for the upcoming clash with Aston Villa in Europa League action, as it remains to be seen if his problem is significant. The defender had recently bounced back from a foot injury, making just three appearances across all competitions before picking up the new blow. While both Cunha and Murillo (muscular) struggle to remain healthy, Nikola Milenkovic and Morato could see extended outings in the immediate future.