Jair Cunha Injury: Trains ahead of Europa League
Cunha (foot) was in training ahead of Thursday's match against FC Porto, according to his club.
Cunha is continuing to work on his recovery and is seeing more progress, as he was amongst the players training Tuesday. This is the first time he has been pictured in this spot since his injury around a month ago, appearing to be on the right track. This could lead him to be included on Thursday, giving the club more options in the defense.
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