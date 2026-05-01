Jair Cunha Injury: Trying for Chelsea contest

Cunha (shoulder) is questionable for Monday's match against Chelsea, according to manager Vitor Pereira, per Sarah Clapson of the Nottingham Post. "I don't know. I'm trying to be honest because I don't know. I really don't know. I must wait three days, and I hope they give me good news about the injured players because we need them."

Cunha had to miss out on a midweek UEL contest and will now be in a race against time to make Monday's match, having a few days to continue recovery. The club has very few options in the defense, so they are hoping for a return from either him or Murillo (hamstring), giving a bit more depth in the defense. That said, if Cunha is fit but Murillo is not, he will likely see the start, but if Murillo is fit and so is Cunha, expect him to take on more of a depth position.