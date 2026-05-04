Jair Cunha News: Finds starting role

Cunha (shoulder) is in the starting XI for Monday's clash against Chelsea.

Cunha won his race against time to be fit for Monday's match after missing the midweek UEL contest, with the few days of recovery proving sufficient for the coaching staff to hand him a starting role in the absence of Murillo, who has been unable to overcome his own hamstring issue. His return is a timely boost for a Nottingham side with very few defensive options available, and his elevation to the first eleven is a direct consequence of the club's depleted backline rather than a shift in his usual standing within the squad. His presence nonetheless gives the coaching staff a much-needed solution at center-back heading into a crucial fixture.