Jair Cunha headshot

Jair Cunha News: Starting vs. Porto

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 16, 2026 at 11:08am

Cunha (foot) is in the starting lineup for Thursday's Europa League match against Porto.

Nottingham Forest will be rotating some pieces for this contest and Cunha will get the nod in the XI, playing in a three-man defensive line next to Murillo and Neco Williams. With this move, Nikola Milenkovic will head to the bench. This will be Jair's first appearance since logging nine minutes vs. Midtjylland in the Europa League on March 12.

Jair Cunha
Nottingham Forest
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