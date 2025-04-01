Jair Diaz Injury: Injury not considered serious

Diaz (undisclosed) is not expected to miss many more games after staying out "as a precaution" Friday against Atlas, coach Victor Vucetich said in press conference.

Diaz has been a regular starter this year and could be expected to bounce back either in the back three or on the left flank if he's fit in time for the next meeting with Atletico San Luis. That event will likely lead to a reduction in Salvador Rodriguez's playing time. When available, Diaz typically contributes a handful of crosses, clearances and tackles per game.