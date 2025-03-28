Jair Diaz Injury: Late scratch for Atlas match

Diaz is a last-minute absence after being removed from the starting lineup Friday versus Atlas, according to the team.

Diaz has apparently picked up an injury in warmups and been replaced by Salvador Rodriguez against the Foxes. This is the second time Diaz is sidelined in the current campaign after his 11 starts in the first 12 game weeks. The length of his recovery is still unknown, so his availability will be in doubt going forward.