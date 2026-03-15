Jair Diaz Injury: Suffers apparent muscle injury

Diaz was forced off in Sunday's meeting with America after going down with a physical problem.

Diaz featured in his usual defensive role on the left flank, but he was unable to complete the first half of the weekend's match. This may lead to an absence for Diaz, although the extent of the issue is yet to be revealed. The versatile Jose Joaquin Esquivel took the injured player's spot against the Azulcremas and would be a backup option along with Angel Leyva if needed in future games.