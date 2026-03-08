Jair Diaz News: Assists in victory

Diaz assisted once to go with three shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Friday's 4-2 victory versus Leon. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 32nd minute.

Diaz set up his team's final goal by prolonging a set-piece cross in the 69th minute against the Panzas Verdes. While the assist was a rare contribution for the defender, he also added to his numbers of 29 clearances, seven interceptions and 18 tackles over nine Clausura appearances (eight starts). He's in decent form in terms of defensive stats but can barely be trusted for clean sheets as part of a weak squad.