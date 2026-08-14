Jair Diaz News: Completes Puebla transfer

Diaz has joined Puebla as a summer signing from Mazatlan, his new club announced Thursday.

Diaz will add an experienced left-back option to the rotation with Fernando Monarrez for the rest of the Apertura season. The new arrival could also play in a central position, but he's unlikely to threaten Juan Pablo Vargas and Facundo Ezequiel Almada in that area. Diaz's most recent numbers include 31 tackles, 45 clearances, nine interceptions and one assist over 14 league appearances in 2026.