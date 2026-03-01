Jair Diaz News: Defensive impact in win
Diaz registered one shot (zero on goal) and seven clearances in Friday's 1-0 win over Pachuca.
Diaz made his third straight start and helped his side to a clean sheet by stopping opposing attacks on the left flank. He has been selected over Angel Leyva since new coach Sergio Bueno implemented a change from five- to four-man back line, which should remain the case going forward given that it has yielded positive results for the club. However, the left-back can hardly be relied on for regular clean sheets, so his value may come mostly from defensive stats.
