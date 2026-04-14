Jair Diaz News: No longer suspended

Diaz has served his one-game ban and may be selected again in upcoming fixtures.

Diaz will look to regain a starting role at Angel Leyva's expense in the final stretch of the season. However, the Canoneros' defense has been unreliable lately, so his best source of production would come from his averages of 3.4 clearances and 1.9 tackles per game if he remains busy as part of a back five.