Jair Diaz News: Picks up fifth yellow card in loss

Diaz received his fifth yellow card of the season in Saturday's 5-0 loss to America.

Diaz struggled as one of the Mazatlecos' three central defenders and was subbed off at half time Saturday. Even though his team has been eliminated from the current tournament, the accumulation of yellow cards means he'll be suspended for one match when the Apertura season begins in July. If the squad remains roughly as it is now, Luis Gustavo Sanchez would be a possible replacement in the starting lineup.