Jair Diaz News: Receives fifth yellow card

Diaz will serve a one-game suspension Sunday versus Pumas after being shown his fifth yellow card of the season during the previous match against Necaxa.

Diaz was active as part of a back three after recovering from a minor leg issue. However, he's now set for another absence due to the disciplinary issue, with Angel Leyva and Jose Joaquin Esquivel among the main options to take his place. After serving his suspension, Diaz will look to regain a starting spot for the final three regular-season games.