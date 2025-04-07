Jair Diaz News: Returns as substitute Saturday

Diaz (undisclosed) registered one cross (one accurate) and two tackles in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Atletico San Luis.

Diaz played the second half of the week 14 game after being dropped from the starting lineup in the previous clash due to some discomfort. Prior to that issue, he had been a consistent starter, featuring usually in a defensive role on the left flank. He could rack up clearances and interceptions along with occasional crosses if he's selected over Salvador Rodriguez in future contests.