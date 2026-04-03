Jair Diaz News: Starting versus Rayos

Diaz (leg) is in the starting lineup for Friday's clash against Necaxa.

Diaz will return from the injury that forced him to sit out the previous league game. The defender has had an erratic campaign, but he was active in defensive tasks after moving to a central role in his last few appearances. He has also delivered one assist in 10 games this year. Jose Joaquin Esquivel is now out of the starting squad with Diaz back in action.