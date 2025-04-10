Jairo Torres News: Accumulates five yellow cards

Torres has earned a one-game suspension after receiving his fifth yellow card of the Clausura campaign, according to the FMF official website.

Torres will see his streak of five consecutive starts cut short by missing the round 15 visit to Pumas due to the ban, with Dieter Villalpando likely to fill in for him. The former Atlas player was in good from prior to this situation, racking up multiple shots in each of his last four games and scoring one goal and an assist over that span. He should bounce back in a central attacking midfield spot next Tuesday versus Necaxa.