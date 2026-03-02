Jairo Torres News: Assists off bench in win

Torres assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Friday's 3-1 win against Atlas.

Torres replaced the injured Ricardinho (undisclosed) in the early stages of the game and made a disruptive play on the right flank that led to Denzell Garcia's goal in first-half stoppage time of the weekend's match. It was the first assist of the year for Torres, who had been constantly sidelined due to fitness issues over the last few months. He may now have a solid chance to play if Ricardinho is ruled out, but he's still in contention with both Rodolfo Pizarro and Raymundo Fulgencio.