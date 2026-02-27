Jairo Torres News: Available off bench Friday

Torres (undisclosed) has returned to the match squad and is on the bench for Friday's game against Atlas.

Torres is an option for the second time this year following a four-game injury absence. He could see few minutes of play against his former club before returning to contention with Ricardinho and Rodolfo Pizarro for a spot in the attacking midfield line. Torres has made only four league appearances since September due to his consistent fitness struggles, so he might have his playing time managed while he attempts to avoid a relapse.