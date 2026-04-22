Jairo Torres headshot

Jairo Torres News: Back on scoresheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Torres scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Tuesday's 4-2 defeat to Pumas UNAM.

After five consecutive games without a goal, Torres got back on Juarez's scoresheet Tuesday. Since late-February, he has scored three goals. The span accounts for Torres' four goals this season.

Jairo Torres
Juárez
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