Jairo Torres News: Back on scoresheet
Torres scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Tuesday's 4-2 defeat to Pumas UNAM.
After five consecutive games without a goal, Torres got back on Juarez's scoresheet Tuesday. Since late-February, he has scored three goals. The span accounts for Torres' four goals this season.
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Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jairo Torres See More