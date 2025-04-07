Jairo Torres News: Four shots in away draw
Torres generated four shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Atlas. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 40th minute.
Torres attempted four shots for the second game in a row as he helped his side to a 1-1 draw. This makes it four games in a row where he has attempted two or more shots, and he has had a shot on target in each of the last.
