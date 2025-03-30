Jairo Torres News: Scores goal against Puebla

Torres scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Puebla.

Torres took a fine right-footed shot from inside the box in the 21st minute, earning his team the lead in a favorable clash. He didn't rack up many more stats though, and he lost six of his seven duels during the game. The goal was his first direct contribution, while the two shots added to his total of 23 in 12 matches played this year.