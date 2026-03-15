Jairo Torres News: Scores goal in draw

Torres scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Friday's 2-2 draw against Monterrey.

Torres opened the hosts' scoring count through a header in the 49th minute of this match. The attacker had a few more attempts, including a disallowed goal, during a strong offensive performance. After scoring two goals and one assist across four appearances (three starts) since Feb. 27, he has established himself as the squad's top right-wing option in the absence of Ricardinho (undisclosed).