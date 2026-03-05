Jairo Torres News: Scores opener in victory
Torres scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Wednesday's 2-1 win versus America. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 19th minute.
Torres received a ball in the center of the box and turned it into his team's first goal via left-footed finish in the fifth minute of this match. Having just returned from a significant injury, the midfielder benefited from Ricardinho's (undisclosed) absence to make the starting lineup and record his second goal involvement over 109 minutes of play in a five-day span.
