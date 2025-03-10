Jairo Torres News: Sends four crosses in loss

Torres recorded two shots (one on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Friday's 1-0 loss against Atlético San Luis. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 95th minute.

Torres has been a regular for Juarez in the attacking line this season, and while he represented a constant threat in the wing with his pace and crossing ability, he often lacked the end product. The best evidence of that is the fact that Torres has yet to record a goal or an assist in the Clausura, but he's racked up 19 shots (eight on target), eight chances created and 27 crosses in his 10 appearances.