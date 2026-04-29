Jaka Bijol headshot

Jaka Bijol Injury: Late call against Burnley

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 29, 2026 at 6:46am

Bijol (hip) was dealing with hip flexor problems following the FA Cup semifinal and is a doubt for Friday's clash against Burnley, according to coach Daniel Farke. "Bijol was dealing with some problems with hip flexors, so I hope to have them both available but I can't tell you now if it's possible."

Bijol's potential absence compounds an already difficult situation for Leeds United at the back, with Gabriel Gudmundsson already confirmed out for Friday's fixture. Manager Daniel Farke expressed hope of having him available but stopped short of providing any guarantee ahead of the match. Sebastiaan Bornauw could be in line for minutes should Bijol be unable to go, unless Daniel Farke opts to shift back to a four-man defensive line. His availability will be determined following further assessment before Friday's clash against Burnley.

Jaka Bijol
Leeds United
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