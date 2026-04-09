Jaka Bijol Injury: Picks up injury, not training

Bijol is doubtful for Monday's match against Manchester United due to a back problem, according to manager Daniel Farke. "A few more question marks. Jaka is currently struggling with a knock. He was not in team training yet during this week. [He is a] doubt. So, if you would play the game already tomorrow, then [he] wouldn't be available. We have a bit more time, and I am hopeful that I have [him] ready."

Bijol is going to be a late call for the club's next contest, as the defender suffered a back injury that has prevented him from training. That said, his chances of playing seem to be slim, as it was mentioned that if the game were today, there would be no chance he would feature. He is a starting defender when fit, so even if he is on the bench to start, this is a loss, especially with Joe Rodon (foot) already out. If both are to be out, the club would be in a dire spot, either giving Sam Byram his first start of the season or needing to shift some players around to make it work, potentially even making a change of formation down to only two central defenders.