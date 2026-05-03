Jaka Bijol News: Assists in win over Burnley
Bijol assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Friday's 3-1 victory against Burnley.
Bijol set up the opening goal of Friday's match as he assisted Anton Stach's goal in the 8th minute. It marked his third goal contribution of the season and his first since Dec. 20. He played well on the defensive end as well, recording five clearances and one blocked shot in his full 90 minutes of action.
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