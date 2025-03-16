Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jaka Bijol headshot

Jaka Bijol News: Big defensive display in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Bijol recorded one tackle (one won), nine clearances and two interceptions in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus Verona. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 50th minute.

Bijol had an impressive defensive display, having made nine clearances, one block, made two interceptions and won his only tackle of the match. He did, however, concede four fouls and conceded a yellow card.

Jaka Bijol
Udinese
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now