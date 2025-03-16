Jaka Bijol News: Big defensive display in defeat
Bijol recorded one tackle (one won), nine clearances and two interceptions in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus Verona. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 50th minute.
Bijol had an impressive defensive display, having made nine clearances, one block, made two interceptions and won his only tackle of the match. He did, however, concede four fouls and conceded a yellow card.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now