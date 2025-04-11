Jaka Bijol News: Flounders in Milan game

Bijol had two tackles (two won), one block and six clearances and was booked in Friday's 4-0 defeat against AC Milan.

Bijol piled up stats since the Udinese rearguard was under a lot of pressure throughout the game but had an uncharacteristically poor showing. He has notched five tackles (three won), four interceptions, 36 clearances and four blocks in the last five fixtures, with no clean sheets.