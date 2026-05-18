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Jaka Bijol News: Keeps clean sheet Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Bijol kept a clean sheet and had 12 clearances in Sunday's 1-0 victory against Brighton.

Bijol kept his fifth clean sheet of the season Sunday, four of which have come in his last eight starts. He was very active versus Brighton as he recorded 12 clearances -- his sixth match this season with double-digit clearances -- and blocked two shots on the defensive end. He'll look to finish the season strong Sunday at West Ham.

Jaka Bijol
Leeds United
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