Jaka Bijol headshot

Jaka Bijol News: Logs double-digit clearances in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Bijol made 11 clearances and two interceptions during Friday's 1-0 loss against Genoa.

Bijon had another rock-solid performance at the heart of the defense for Udinese, with his fifth game with double-digit clearances of the season and the first since the calendar flipped to 2025. With 158 clearances over 29 league starts, the center-back is third among all Serie A players in the category.

