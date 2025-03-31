Fantasy Soccer
Jaka Bijol headshot

Jaka Bijol News: Logs eight clearances in Inter game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Bijol had one tackle (zero won), one key pass, one block and eight clearances in Sunday's 2-1 defeat against Inter Milan.

Bijol had a decent performance and put up his usual numbers despite the tough match-up and the fact that his club gave up two goals. He has logged eight tackles (four won), four interceptions, 34 clearances and five blocks in the last five contests, contributing to two clean sheets.

Jaka Bijol
Udinese
More Stats & News
