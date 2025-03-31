Jaka Bijol News: Logs eight clearances in Inter game
Bijol had one tackle (zero won), one key pass, one block and eight clearances in Sunday's 2-1 defeat against Inter Milan.
Bijol had a decent performance and put up his usual numbers despite the tough match-up and the fact that his club gave up two goals. He has logged eight tackles (four won), four interceptions, 34 clearances and five blocks in the last five contests, contributing to two clean sheets.
