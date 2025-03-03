Jaka Bijol News: Stalwart defensive performance

Bijol recorded four tackles (three won), nine clearances and one interception in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Parma.

Bijol was a force to be reckoned with in the Udinese backline Saturday, leading the team with four tackles (three won) and nine clearances while also registering a single block and interception in a clean sheet effort and 1-0 victory over Parma. The three tackles won matched a season-high for the central defender. Bijol remains an integral piece of the Udinese starting XI, having started and played the full 90 minutes in each of their last 10 Serie A fixtures.