Jaka Bijol News: Starting against United
Bijol (back) is in the starting XI for Monday's match against Manchester United.
Bijol suffered an injury and was not training earlier this week, but is now fit enough to play, finding the starting XI immediately. With 14 starts in 18 appearances this season, he will likely continue to eye a starting role, recording three clean sheets this season.
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