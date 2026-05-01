Jaka Bijol News: Starting vs. Burnley
Bijol (hip) is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against Burnley.
Bijol needed to pass a late fitness test to determine his availability, and the defender will not only be available but will also move straight into his regular place in the XI. This will be Bijol's ninth straight start across all competitions.
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