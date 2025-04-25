Jake Davis Injury: Doubtful to face Cincinnati

Davis (hamstring) is doubtful for Saturday's match against Cincinnati, according to Thad Bell of the KC Soccer Journal.

Davis looks to be unlikely for Saturday's match due to his hamstring injury, with the club taking a cautious route to ensure he is fit for the upcoming stretch of games. That said, his chances of even making the bench appear to be low. He will likely be subjected to some sort of testing, but most signs point to the defender seeing a second straight game out.